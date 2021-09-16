dayton-daily-news logo
Josef Martínez scores twice, Atlanta beats Cincinnati 4-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored a goal in each half and Atlanta United beat Cincinnati 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Luiz Araújo opened the scoring for Atlanta (8-7-9) in the fifth minute, dribbling past two defenders near midfield and racing down the right side to bend it past goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

Martínez scored his first goal in the 40th, heading in Alan Franco's redirection of a free kick. Martínez scored on a breakaway in the 55th.

Ezequiel Barco curled a free kick around the wall in the 86th. Since the beginning of August, Barco has been involved in eight of Atlanta's 16 goals (5 goals, 3 assists).

Cincinnati (4-11-8) ended a club-record 12-game winless run last Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

