Josh Hoover and TCU finish off Cincinnati's late-season fade with 45-23 win

Hoover answered the first of Brendan Sorsby’s three TD tosses with a 69-yard scoring pass to Jordan Dwyer that gave the Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4) a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter.

TCU led 7-0 on Hoover's 3-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Manjack IV and had just taken possession on a punt midway through the first quarter when a lightning strike prompted a weather delay that included heavy rain.

When play resumed on a soggy field, Hoover connected with Payne on a 44-yard catch and run and capped the 81-yard drive with a 17-yard scoring toss to Eric McAlister. Payne finished with 218 total yards.

Leading 21-14 in the second quarter, the Horned Frogs had first-and-goal at the 1 when Hoover and Jon Denman were stuffed on the first two plays.

Hoover was stopped short again on third down and shoved his hand into the face mask of Antwan Peek Jr. in the pile, drawing an unsportsmanlike penalty that forced TCU to settle for a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down.

The quarterback tried pleading his case to the officials and coach Sonny Dykes, appearing to say somebody had already jammed their hand under his face mask before he pushed back. Even Hoover's coach didn't seem swayed by the argument.

Hoover, who came into the game with a Big 12-worst 13 interceptions, was 19 of 22 for 306 yards without a pick. Dwyer had two TD catches, and McAlister finished with 101 yards on eight grabs.

Sorsby, who was 23 of 33 for 282 yards without an interception, scrambled 41 yards and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen on a 94-yard drive that pulled the Bearcats within 38-23 early in the fourth quarter.

Payne, who earlier had a 9-yard TD run, put the game out of reach with a 51-yard score.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: The Bearcats finished last season on a five-game skid that cost them a bowl bid. They are 1-11 in November in three seasons under coach Scott Satterfield.

TCU: Three years removed from winning 13 games and losing to Georgia in the national championship game, the Horned Frogs clinched consecutive eight-win seasons for the first time since 2014-15, when they went 12-1 and 11-2.

Up next

Both teams will wait a week for their bowl assignments.

