Josh Naylor homers twice, Fry hits tie-breaking homer to lead Guardians to 13-7 win over Rockies

Fry’s homer broke a 7-7 tie and Naylor’s second homer, measured at 438 feet, put the game away with two outs in the eighth. Naylor broke an 0-for-17 slump with his first homer, a two-run shot in the fourth.

Ramírez, who was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks, is 13 for 29 with two homers, six doubles, and eight RBIs in seven games at Coors Field. He hit his 16th homer in the first.

Rookie Kyle Manzardo had three hits and two doubles in his first career multi-hit game.

Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero hit two-run homers for Colorado. The Rockies tied it at 7-7 on Ryan McMahon’s RBI single to cap three-run sixth inning.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie struck out a season high nine in five innings, giving up six hits, including two homers.

Cade Smith (2-0), the fourth Guardians pitcher, struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

Peter Lambert (2-4) walked Ramírez with one out in the seventh and Matt Carasiti walked Naylor before Fry’s 401-foot homer into the left field seats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Eli Morgan (shoulder) was activated from the injured list and RHP Xzavion Curry was optioned to Double-A Akron before the game. … OF Steven Kwan (hamstring) hit leadoff and played six innings at Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. “He’s trending very well,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “He has a few more boxes to check before we can think about him coming back.” … RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) is scheduled to pitch two innings in a rehab start at Columbus on Wednesday.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (Tommy John) threw 25 pitches, all fastballs, in a pregame bullpen session. He is scheduled for another bullpen this weekend and he could be activated before the All-Star break, manager Bud Black said. … OF Nolan Jones (back) ran, hit and took outfield work Tuesday and expects to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. … LHP Austin Gomber (soreness), scratched from a Monday start, played catch Friday and is expected to rejoin the rotation this weekend at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Black said.

UP NEXT

Guardians LHP Logan Allen (6-2, 4.89 ERA) is scheduled to face Rockies LHP Ty Blach (1-2, 4.55) in final game of the three-game series. Allen has won his last three starts.

