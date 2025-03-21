Joy Dunne scores back-to-back goals and Ohio State beats Cornell 4-2 in women's Frozen Four semis

Cornell (25-5-5) was in the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019.

Dunne scored on a one-timer, after a nice individual effort by Makenna Webster, for a 3-2 lead nearly four minutes into the third period. Dunne, who scored the go-ahead goal in last year’s national championship game, added a goal on a rebound attempt while falling to the ice.

Ohio State took a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the game when Dunne’s breakaway attempt was blocked and Webster followed with a goal. Brooke Disher buried a shot from the point, with Cornell goaltender Annelies Bergmann out of her area, for her second goal of the season to make it 2-0 later in the first.

Cornell answered in the second period with two goals 68 seconds apart. Minnesota native Lily Delianedis cut the Buckeyes lead in half on a shot while falling to the ice for her 12th goal of the season.

Kaitlin Jockims tied it at 2-all when she picked off an Ohio State clearance pass and went in alone, sending a shot over the glove of Amanda Thiele.

