Juan “Cucho” Hernández sparks Crew to 2-0 victory over Toronto

Neither team found the net until Cucho took a pass from Jacen Russell-Rowe in the 51st minute and scored for the 14th time this season. Russell-Rowe's assist was his first of the season.

The Crew took a two-goal lead in the 70th minute when defender Andrés Herrera used an assist from Cucho to score his first career goal in his third start and fourth appearance. Cucho's helper was his 11th of the campaign, matching his career high set last season.

Sean Johnson totaled two saves in goal for Toronto (11-16-3). Johnson saved one shot and Schulte saved two in a scoreless first half.

Columbus has allowed a league-low and club-record 28 goals in 28 matches this season. Four of those came in the Crew's last home match — a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders.

Toronto has scored just 38 goals, the fewest of any team currently holding on to a playoff berth.

The Crew return home to host Orlando City on Saturday. Toronto travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

