Judge denies bid to quash statements in 2019 slayings of 4

Attorneys for Gurpreet Singh, 38, had argued that his constitutional rights were violated when police detained and questioned him before releasing him the following morning. He was later indicted on four counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt in West Chester in April 2019.

Judge Gregory Howard denied the motion last week, saying he didn't see "significant restraint" on the movement of the defendant, who wasn't handcuffed, placed in a locked holding cell or "detained for an unreasonable amount of time," the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.