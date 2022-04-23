Judge HRs twice, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

Jameson Taillon (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, giving up Franmil Reyes’ home run in the fourth. He kept Cleveland off-balance with 22 curves, 21 fastballs, 14 sliders, 13 changeups, eight sinkers and six cutters.

King allowed one hit and also recorded Kwan’s fourth strikeout in 51 plate appearances this season. Aroldis Chapman fanned two in a one-hit ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

José Ramírez, who entered with a big league-best .426 average, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .392. Kwan singled and doubled, raising the rookie’s average to .395, but Cleveland fanned 15 times and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Morgan made his first start this season, filling a slot that opened when Cal Quantrill tested positive for COVID-19. Morgan gave up two runs and one hit in three innings.

FIRSTS

Bryan Lavastida singled to right through the shift in the third for his first big league hit after an 0-for-8 start.

BEHIND THE PLATE

Yankees manager Aaron Boone considers Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino as a catching tandem and neither the first-choice starter.

BIRTHDAY BOY

Cleveland manager Terry Francona turned 63.

“I’ve felt old since 1980,” he said.

SCUFFLING

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and was repeatedly booed by the crowd of 41,062 before he was removed in the eighth. He is hitting .122 after going 1 for his last 23, and he turned the wrong way on Amed Rosario’s fourth-inning drive to left, a ball that fell behind him for a double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: INFs Yu Chang and Owen Miller and Quantrill and Anthony Castro remained on the COVID-19 IL. Chang might be eligible to come off the IL on Sunday or Monday.

UP NEXT

LHP Kirk McCarty is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Guardians but Quantrill (0-1) could be activated in time to take the mound Saturday. “There’s some potentially moving parts that we don’t know yet with all the stuff that’s with COVID,” Francona said. LHP Nestor Cortes (0-0) is to start for the Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan, left, watches a ball hit by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, back right, who runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan, left, watches a ball hit by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, back right, who runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge after Judge hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge after Judge hit a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Tully (56) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Tully (56) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan (49) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Eli Morgan (49) reacts as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II