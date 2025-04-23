Judge leads Yankees against the Guardians after 4-hit outing

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (2-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-2, 5.48 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -147, Guardians +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians after Aaron Judge had four hits on Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Guardians.

Cleveland has a 7-1 record at home and a 14-9 record overall. The Guardians are sixth in the AL with 28 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

New York has gone 6-6 in road games and 14-10 overall. The Yankees have a 7-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with 11 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and seven home runs). Gabriel Arias is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Judge has a .411 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has seven doubles and seven home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 14-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Trey Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Owen Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Alan Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.