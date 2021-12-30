Judge to consider new trials for pair in 1990s abuse case

Lorain County Judge D. Christopher Cook said in a ruling on Wednesday he would evaluate the new trial motions on their merit while conducting an independent evaluation. He wrote that Smith and Allen have presented “significant, probative evidence" on their behalf.

Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson, who was elected last November after promising to reconsider Smith and Allen's cases during his campaign, has said in court he would ask Cook to dismiss the charges if new trials are granted.

Smith's attorney, Mark Godsey, in a statement Thursday called it a “great ruling” for Smith and Allen and "the last step before what I hope and expect to be the end of their journey with this 27-year nightmare.”

Allen's attorney, Ricky Parsons, said “we are very hopeful for a positive result.”

Messages were left with Tomlinson's office.

Reports of child sex abuse cases were much in the public eye at the time of Smith and Allen's original trial in 1994. The parents of more than a dozen Head Start students accused Smith and Allen of abuse.

Head Start is a federally funded program to help prepare toddlers and young children from low-income families for school.

The charges were brought after Lorain police Detective Tom Cantu found records and other evidence, including interviews with numerous Head Start students, that led him to conclude no abuse had occurred. At the urging of a woman who filed the original police report and began contacting local news outlets, the Lorain police chief promoted Cantu, removed him from the case and assigned new detectives to investigate.

In 2009, a different Lorain County judge dismissed the charges altogether when ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court to fix sentencing errors.

The Supreme Court subsequently ruled Judge James Burge lacked the authority to dismiss the cases. Smith and Allen were resentenced in 2013 under a different statewide Supreme Court ruling. Their attorneys and prosecutors struck a deal to amend their sentences to lesser charges.

Smith was sentenced to time served and has remained out of prison. Allen was returned to prison with a parole date in 2023. Cook freed Allen last week on a personal bond with GPS monitoring.