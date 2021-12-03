Judge won’t dismiss 25 murder counts against Ohio doctor

Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook agreed in his decision Friday and reiterated that the defense's “speculation” does not meet the legal threshold to merit disclosing the secret grand jury transcripts they unsuccessfully sought.

Messages seeking comment were left for Husel’s lawyers, including Jose Baez, the Florida-based attorney known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.

Husel’s trial is scheduled for February.

His colleagues who administered the doses were not criminally charged, but the hospital system said it fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its internal investigation. Even more were referred to their respective state boards for possible disciplinary action.

Mount Carmel has reached more than $17 million in settlements with patients' families and estates, and more lawsuits are pending.

Husel and some of his former colleagues also filed defamation cases that accused Mount Carmel of spreading a false narrative about what happened. The health system denied that.

Caption William Husel sits at the defense table Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Caption William Husel sits at the defense table Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Caption Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook speaks during a motion to dismiss hearing in State of Ohio vs. William Husel on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Caption Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Holbrook speaks during a motion to dismiss hearing in State of Ohio vs. William Husel on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

Caption Defense attorney Jose Baez, right, sits with William Husel during a motion to dismiss hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Caption Defense attorney Jose Baez, right, sits with William Husel during a motion to dismiss hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook is weighing arguments about whether to dismiss the 25-count murder case against Husel. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel