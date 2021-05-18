Judges send Ohio's case against Census back to lower court

A week after hearing oral arguments, a panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati said Ohio had standing to sue the Census Bureau over its decision to delay the release of redistricting data from March 31 to mid-August. The lower court had previously ruled that Ohio lacked standing and had dismissed the case.

Ohio appealed, saying the delay threatened its ability to meet redistricting deadlines approved by voters and set in its state constitution.