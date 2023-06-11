Julien Alfred wins 100, 200 as Texas women take title at NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Jorinde Van Klinken of Oregon won her third straight discus title and set a meet record with a throw of 215 feet.

Charity Griffith took first in the high jump with a personal best 6 feet, 4 inches to win Ball State's first national title since 1999. No other participant cleared as high as 6-2.

Harvard's Maia Ramsden went from fifth place to first on the final lap to win the 1500 meters in 4:08.60 and become just the third Ivy League athlete to win a title at the outdoor championships.

Freshman Pippi Lotta Enok of Oklahoma won the high jump (5 feet, 8 3/4 inches) and javelin (153 feet) to win the heptathlon title with a school record 6,165 points.

Ackera Nugent ran a 12.25 to win the 100 meter hurdles for Arkansas and edge out Kentucky's Masai Russell 0.07 seconds.

The Longhorns' Rhasidat Adelke set a meet record — and improved her own Irish national mark — to win the 400 meters in 49.20 — the second-fastest collegiate time ever.

Michaela Rose of LSU won the 800 meters in 1:59.83. She is the only woman in NCAA outdoor history to run sub-2 minutes three times in a career — and all three times were this season.

Michigan's Savannah Sutherland ran a 50.45 to win the 400 meter hurdles, beating Russell by 0.21 seconds.

Parker Valby ran a personal best to win the 5000 meters — the penultimate event of the day — in 15:30.57 and lift Florida into second in the team standings.

Olivia Markezich of Notre Dame set a meet record in the 3000 meter steeple to win in 9:25.03, the third-best time in collegiate history and an improvement of more than 10 seconds on her personal best.

Paris People, Joanne Reid, Nickisha Price and Rosie Effiong of Arkansas won the 4x400 meter relay in 3:24.05

___

