June Daugherty, former women’s basketball coach, dies at 64

At Washington, she compiled a record of 191-139 in 11 seasons and went 113-85 in league play, earning nine postseason berths. That included seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, with one Elite Eight appearance in 2000-01.

Daugherty earned her first head coaching job in 1989 at Boise State, leading the Broncos to five winning seasons, an overall record of 122-75 and one appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Columbus, Ohio, native was an assistant coach at Kent State (1983-85) and Stanford (1985-89) after her playing career at Ohio State ended in 1978.

Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said she played against, coached with and coached against Daugherty.

“She was on my first staff at Stanford. June was a `people person' as a coach, she was a great recruiter and an extremely positive person,” VanDerveeer said.

UCLA coach Cori Close recalled Daugherty as kind. “Just a really, really good human,” she said.

“I had the honor to be coached by June and coach alongside of her for almost 20 years, and while she was obviously an outstanding coach who won many games, more importantly she was fun, loving and a visionary leader and mentor who has made countless players and peers lives’ better," said Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne.

Southern California coach Lindsay Gottlieb said Daugherty took time to mentor young coaches.

“I benefited from the time and effort she spent to lend me advice,” Gottlieb said. "Her influence on the Pac 12 Conference was vast, and she will be missed very, very much.”

The Pac-12 Conference said: “June Daugherty was a shining light in the Pac-12. She will be deeply missed."

Daugherty is survived by her husband, Mike, who was her associate head coach at all three programs she ran, plus their two children and her parents.

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.