Jury deliberations underway in Ohio doctor's murder trial

Franklin County assistant prosecutor David Zeyen makes a rebuttal statement during the closing arguments in the 14-count murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician William Husel in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Franklin County assistant prosecutor David Zeyen makes a rebuttal statement during the closing arguments in the 14-count murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician William Husel in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022.

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A jury has begun deliberating in the trial of an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Tuesday began deliberating in the trial of an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths, a day after a prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that regardless of how close a patient is to death, it's illegal to speed up the process.

An attorney for Dr. William Husel told jurors the state hadn't provided evidence to prove murder allegations.

Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook told jurors they can also consider lesser charges of attempted murder, and denied a last-minute motion to declare a mistrial. Husel's attorneys unsuccessfully argued that prosecutors improperly tried to shift the burden to the defense by commenting about why certain testimony didn't occur.

The prosecution and defense both rested last month after a weekslong trial that began Feb. 22. Jurors seated for the trial heard from 53 prosecution witnesses, including medical experts, Mount Carmel employees, investigators, and family members of all 14 patients.

Husel's defense team called a single witness on March 30 — a Georgia anesthesiologist who testified that Husel’s patients died from their medical conditions and not Husel’s actions.

Mariah Baird watches the closing statements in the murder trial of her husband, former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022.

Mariah Baird watches the closing statements in the murder trial of her husband, former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Mariah Baird watches the closing statements in the murder trial of her husband, former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Using a set of photographs showing witnesses in the trial, defense attorney Jose Baez makes his closing statements in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022.

Using a set of photographs showing witnesses in the trial, defense attorney Jose Baez makes his closing statements in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Using a set of photographs showing witnesses in the trial, defense attorney Jose Baez makes his closing statements in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician William Husel, in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Surrounded by his legal team, family and friends, former Mount Carmel Hospital physician William Husel, center, stands after closing statements in his 14-count murder trial in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022.

Surrounded by his legal team, family and friends, former Mount Carmel Hospital physician William Husel, center, stands after closing statements in his 14-count murder trial in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Surrounded by his legal team, family and friends, former Mount Carmel Hospital physician William Husel, center, stands after closing statements in his 14-count murder trial in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, April 11, 2022. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

