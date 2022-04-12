Jury deliberations underway in Ohio doctor's murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury on Tuesday began deliberating in the trial of an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths, a day after a prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that regardless of how close a patient is to death, it's illegal to speed up the process.
An attorney for Dr. William Husel told jurors the state hadn't provided evidence to prove murder allegations.
Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for 14 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.
Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook told jurors they can also consider lesser charges of attempted murder, and denied a last-minute motion to declare a mistrial. Husel's attorneys unsuccessfully argued that prosecutors improperly tried to shift the burden to the defense by commenting about why certain testimony didn't occur.
The prosecution and defense both rested last month after a weekslong trial that began Feb. 22. Jurors seated for the trial heard from 53 prosecution witnesses, including medical experts, Mount Carmel employees, investigators, and family members of all 14 patients.
Husel's defense team called a single witness on March 30 — a Georgia anesthesiologist who testified that Husel’s patients died from their medical conditions and not Husel’s actions.
Credit: Doral Chenoweth
Credit: Doral Chenoweth
Credit: Doral Chenoweth
Credit: Doral Chenoweth
Credit: Doral Chenoweth
Credit: Doral Chenoweth