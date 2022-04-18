Jury in Ohio doctor's murder trial says they're deadlocked

Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook told the panel to make one more attempt to come up with a verdict in the case of Dr. William Husel, who's accused of ordering excessive painkillers that led to the deaths of patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Prosecutors contend that the amount of painkillers Husel ordered for nonsurgical situations indicated an intent to end lives and that regardless of how close a patient is to death, it was illegal to speed up the process.