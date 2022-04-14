Justices send Ohio Statehouse maps back to drawing board

The plan was adopted in a flurry just hours before the last court-set deadline. The commission's Republican majority left the work of two independent mapmakers hired during that round to transparently carry out the painstaking process on the cutting room floor, on grounds their work couldn't be done in time.

“The independent map drawers’ efforts were apparently little more than a sideshow — yet more fodder in this political sport,” Justice Michael P. Donnelly wrote in his concurring opinion.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a moderate Republican, again joined the court's three Democrats to form the majority, with the other three Republicans dissenting.

Justice Sharon Kennedy, a candidate to succeed O'Connor, accused the majority of “yet another wiping-egg-from-its-face moment.”

“Now, after months have passed and thousands of taxpayer dollars have been spent, we are right back to where we were on September 21, 2021, (shortly before the first lawsuit was filed) without any end in sight,” Kennedy wrote in her dissent.