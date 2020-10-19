Justin Haley to return to Kaulig in Xfinity Series in 2021

“We’ve grown as a team, an organization, and most importantly, as a family," he said. "I feel super blessed to have gotten the call from Kaulig Racing after my second win at Talladega that they wanted me back in 2021.

"They have believed in me since day one, and have stuck with me through the highs and lows. I’m extremely humbled to keep this strong partnership going into 2021 and continue trophy hunting.”

The 21-year-old Haley is two points below the final transfer spot into the Xfinity Series championship round with two races remaining.

Fans have clamored to see Allmendinger in a full-time ride with Kaulig, particularly since the team has one seat open because Ross Chastain is moving to the Cup Series next year. Allmendinger has two wins in 10 starts for Kaulig in a part-time entry that competes only for wins and is not running for the championship.