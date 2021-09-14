Juvenile court sentencing slated in crash that killed 4

Court records indicate that the 16-year-old entered an admission, the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty plea, to four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, the Dayton Daily News reported.

A German Township crash report says the teenager was passing another car and caused the other vehicle's right two tires to go off the road, sending it out of control and crossing the center line, where it was struck by an oncoming minivan, the paper said. Authorities said the teenager's vehicle fled the scene.