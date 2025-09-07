Kaliakmanis passes for a career-high 4 TDs in Rutgers' 45-17 win over Miami (Ohio)

The start of the game was delayed for 55 minutes due to thunderstorms.

Wide receiver Ian Strong caught nine passes for a career-high 116 yards and two TDs for the Scarlet Knights, who are now 15-5-1 against MAC opponents. This was the first meeting between the schools.

Rutgers snapped a 7-7 tie in the first quarter by scoring 17 straight points in the second quarter to move ahead 24-7.

Dequan Finn passed for 251 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and a TD for Miami (0-2). Keith Reynolds, a transfer from Washington, who caught just five passes last season, had seven receptions for 120 yards for the RedHawks.

The Takeaway

Miami: Without an established running game, it's evident those duties will fall to quarterback Dequan Finn. The transfer from Baylor has rushed for 98 yards in two games, while the rest of the RedHawks have run for 53 yards.

Rutgers: After a sub-par performance in week one against Ohio, the defensive line proved to be run stuffers against Miami. They held the RedHawks to 117 yards on the ground.

Up Next

Rutgers hosts Norfolk State on Sept. 13.

Miami hosts UNLV on September 20.

——

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football