Kaliakmanis passes for a career-high 4 TDs in Rutgers' 45-17 win over Miami (Ohio)

The start of the game was delayed for 55 minutes due to thunderstorms.

Wide receiver Ian Strong caught nine passes for a career-high 116 yards and two TDs for the Scarlet Knights, who are now 15-5-1 against MAC opponents. This was the first meeting between the schools.

“He’s (Strong) right in the process of developing,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “He’s not there yet. He’ll be the first to tell you, but man alive, this guy was recruited as a safety, and I’m not really sure how many Division I offers he had.

“Receivers can change games when they are dominant. I call it flyover yards. You fly over a whole bunch of stuff that you never have to see when you can complete those balls, holding penalties, fumbles, all kinds of things that you don’t want to think about.”

Rutgers snapped a 7-7 tie in the first quarter by scoring 17 straight points in the second quarter to move ahead 24-7.

Dequan Finn passed for 251 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and a TD for Miami (0-2). Keith Reynolds, a transfer from Washington, who caught just five passes last season, had seven receptions for 120 yards for the RedHawks.

“Offensively we did some better things,” RedHawks coach Chuck Martin said. “But Rutgers is more experienced on offense with good receivers and a good quarterback. We couldn't beat anyone in college football right now the way we play the game.”

Miami has scored just 17 points in two games.

The Takeaway

Miami: Without an established running game, it's evident those duties will fall to quarterback Dequan Finn. The transfer from Baylor has rushed for 98 yards in two games, while the rest of the RedHawks have run for 53 yards.

Rutgers: After a sub-par performance in week one against Ohio, the defensive line proved to be run stuffers against Miami. They held the RedHawks to 117 yards on the ground.

Finn has found a home

After spending five seasons at Toledo and one season at Baylor, seventh-year quarterback Finn has settled in as a dual-threat for Miami. The 24-year-old compensates for a lack of a running game by calling his own number. Finn is also adept at throwing on the run and has found a favorite target in Keith Reynolds.

Scarlet Knights trio

Wide receivers Strong, KJ Duff and DT Sheffield have provided Kaliakmanis with reliable downfield targets. Strong took advantage of single coverage against the RedHawks, catching nine of the 12 passes in his direction and picking up 27 yards after the catch. If Rutgers can get its running game going, this offense could be a force in the Big Ten.

Up Next

Rutgers hosts Norfolk State on Sept. 13.

Miami hosts UNLV on September 20.

