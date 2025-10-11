Kaminski throws 3 TD passes, Ziebarth runs for 2 to lead North Dakota 35-17 over Youngstown State

Ziebarth had 72 yards on the ground, mostly from a 51-yard score early in the second quarter to give North Dakota a 21-0 lead. Sawyer Seidl had 114 yards on 20 carries.

The FCS No. 13 Fighting Hawks (4-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) held Youngstown State to 3 of 14 on third downs.

Beau Brungard was 18 of 33 for 269 yards with a pair of touchdown passes for the Penguins. Kylon Wilson caught four passes for 102 yards, including a 37-yard score. Brungard had 72 rushing yards on 19 attempts to lead Youngstown State.

