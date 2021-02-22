Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Blue Jackets

Chicago knocked off Columbus 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with seven goals, adding seven assists and totaling 14 points. Jack Roslovic has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 18 total assists and has 26 points. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body), David Savard: out (illness).

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.