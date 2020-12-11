Kansas City visits Toledo

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Roos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rockets. Toledo has 44 assists on 78 field goals (56.4 percent) across its past three outings while Kansas City has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAC teams.

