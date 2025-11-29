Kansas Jayhawks and the Dayton Flyers square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on Dayton at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 in non-conference play. Kansas is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Flyers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Ibrahim averaging 5.2.

Kansas' average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: S'Mya Nichols is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Nayo Lear is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Flyers. Ibrahim is averaging 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.