Kanye West fails to qualify on Ohio ballot in November

In a tweet on July 25, West wrote, “I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF IN WRITE INS #2020VISION.”

A message was left with a West representative Friday seeking comment.

West publicly supported Republican President Donald Trump, then appeared to break with the incumbent when he announced his own presidential bid on July 4.

In recent weeks, he has been qualified to appear on the ballot in a number of states, including Utah, Wisconsin and Colorado.

It appears West is receiving help qualifying for presidential ballots in those key states from Republicans around the country, adding to the suspicions that he's trying to siphon support away from Biden.

Democrats, braced for a close race, are anxious about any third-party candidate drawing voters.

Trump’s reelection campaign has denied involvement in West's White House bid.

But the status of West’s presidential campaign and whether he is truly seeking the White House still remains unclear less than three months from election day.

Kim Kardashian West last month asked for empathy for her husband and said he is bipolar.

Last month in South Carolina, West delivered an unconventional campaign introduction speech during which he proposed a $1 million payout to mothers and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.