Katerina Siniakova advances to Cleveland quarterfinals

“The most special part of this is we can play again in front of you guys,” Siniakova said, waving to the crowd. “It’s been rough for a while (because of COVID-19 restrictions), but the atmosphere is getting better and better at tournaments.”

No. 28 Kontaveit beat No. 61 Caroline Garcia of France 6-3, 6-3 in the round of 16, never allowing Garcia to gain a break point.

“I was consistent, I was brave and I really enjoyed myself today,” Kontaveit said.

Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland, seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus also reached the quarterfinals.

No. 402 Hanatani made her WTA debut at the tournament as a lucky loser, winning her opener when Anna Blinkova retired after one game.

