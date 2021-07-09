dayton-daily-news logo
Keller, Royals to take on McKenzie, Indians

news | 26 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will send Triston McKenzie to the mound Friday and the Royals will give Brad Keller the start

Kansas City Royals (36-51, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (43-42, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-9, 6.39 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -139, Royals +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield and the Royals will take on the Indians Friday.

The Indians are 22-19 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .393 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Royals have gone 15-29 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .390 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-4. James Karinchak earned his fifth victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Greg Holland took his fourth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 18 home runs and has 52 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 51 RBIs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 1-9, .201 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Royals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

