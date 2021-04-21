X

Kelly, Diamondbacks to take on Mahle, Reds

news | 50 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Diamondbacks will start Merrill Kelly on Wednesday and the Reds are expected to counter with Tyler Mahle

Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-6, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-2, 25.31 ERA, 5.06 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -182, Diamondbacks +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Arizona will play on Wednesday.

The Reds are 7-2 on their home turf. Cincinnati has slugged .470, the highest in the National League. Tyler Naquin leads the club with a .714 slugging percentage, including seven extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 4-7 on the road. Arizona has hit 22 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with six, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Luke Weaver earned his first victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Jose De Leon registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naquin leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is batting .262.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with eight extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.