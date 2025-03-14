Kent State beats Western Michigan 73-66 in Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal

Cian Medley finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for Kent State. Jalen Sullinger also scored 13.

Owen Lobsinger led the Broncos (12-20) with 16 points. Chansey Willis Jr. added 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Donovan Williams scored 12.

Kent State took the lead with 9:13 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Barnett scored all of his points before the break to help the Golden Flashes lead 43-25 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.