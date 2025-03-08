Kent State defeats Eastern Michigan 76-70

Sullinger went 6 of 13 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (21-10, 11-7). VonCameron Davis scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and added five rebounds and four steals. Cian Medley shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (16-15, 9-9) were led in scoring by Christian Henry, who finished with 18 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Jalin Billingsley added 15 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Yusuf Jihad finished with 14 points.

Davis scored nine points in the first half and Kent State went into halftime trailing 36-31. Henry scored Kent State's final seven points as they finished off a six-point victory.

