Kent State defeats Fresno State 79-69

Led by Jalen Sullinger's 17 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 79-69
39 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger scored 17 points as Kent State beat Fresno State 79-69 on Saturday night.

Sullinger was 5 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Golden Flashes (2-1). Chris Payton scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds. Cli'Ron Hornbeak had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Xavier Dusell led the way for the Bulldogs (1-1) with 18 points and six rebounds. Fresno State also got 13 points and two steals from Isaac Tavares. Isaiah Hill also had 11 points, eight assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Kent State plays Friday against Hampton, and Fresno State hosts Morgan State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

