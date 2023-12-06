Kent State defeats South Dakota State 82-73

Led by Giovanni Santiago's 19 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 82-73
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Giovanni Santiago scored 19 points as Kent State beat South Dakota State 82-73 on Tuesday.

Santiago had six rebounds for the Golden Flashes (6-3). Jalen Sullinger was 7-of-13 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Chris Payton had 14 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Charlie Easley led the way for the Jackrabbits (4-5) with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. South Dakota State also got 16 points from William Kyle III. In addition, Zeke Mayo had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

