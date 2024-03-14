Kent State defeats top-seeded Toledo 67-59 to begin the Mid-American Conference Tournament

Led by VonCameron Davis' 26 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Toledo Rockets 67-59 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday
news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — VonCameron Davis scored 26 points and No. 8 seed Kent State beat top-seeded Toledo 67-59 on Thursday in the opening game of the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Davis also contributed 12 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (16-16). Jalen Sullinger shot 5 for 17 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Giovanni Santiago shot 3 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Rockets (20-12) were led by Dante Maddox Jr., who posted 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tyler Cochran added 14 points for Toledo. Andre Lorentsson also had 10 points.

Kent State took the lead with 2:53 left in the first half and never looked back. Davis led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 28-24 at the break. Davis led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

