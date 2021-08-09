Kent State extends coach Lewis' contract thru 2025 season

Under Lewis, the Golden Flashes have had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1976-77.

“I’ve said from the beginning how special this place is, and we are just getting started," said Lewis, who played tight end at Wisconsin. “We have an amazing staff and a special group of young men here in our locker room. There’s still a lot of work to be done to realize all we’re capable of doing.”

Last season, the Golden Flashes led Division I in total offense (606.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (49.7 points per game).

Kent State opens the 2021 season at Texas A&M on Sept. 4.

