Kent State extends Senderoff contract through 2028-29

24 minutes ago
Kent State has extended coach Rob Senderoff’s contract by three years

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance, Kent State extended coach Rob Senderoff's contract by three years Wednesday, keeping him through the 2028-29 season.

The 49-year-old coach has guided the Golden Flashes since 2011 and is 247-147 — the winningest coach in school history.

Kent State went 28-7 this season, including 15-0 at home, and won the Mid-American Conference championship. Indiana beat the Golden Flashes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Coach Senderoff has done a tremendous job with our men’s basketball program and it is exciting to be able to recognize and reward he and his staff,” athletic director Randale Richmond said. “Coach Sendy’s teams have excelled on the court, in the classroom and in the Kent community."

Before joining Kent State, Senderoff was an assistant at Indiana, Towson, Yale and Fordham.

