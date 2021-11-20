dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kent State faces JMU in Naples

news
49 minutes ago
Kent State and James Madison are set to square off in a postseason game at Community School of Naples

Kent State (1-1) vs. James Madison (4-0)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and James Madison will take the floor in a postseason game in Naples. James Madison earned a 67-64 win over George Mason on Friday, while Kent State won easily 84-38 against Oberlin College on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Kent State's Sincere Carry, Justyn Hamilton and Malique Jacobs have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Golden Flashes scoring this season.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Golden Flashes 24th among Division I teams. James Madison has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranking the Dukes 260th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
2
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall
3
4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving...
4
Air Force report: More than half in survey experienced abuse or...
5
Ohio Christmas trees sent to troops overseas
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top