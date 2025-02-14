Kent State faces Miami (OH) following Tyler's 26-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Miami (OH) after Janae Tyler scored 26 points in Kent State's 84-73 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Flashes are 10-2 in home games. Kent State leads the MAC averaging 76.2 points and is shooting 44.9%.

The RedHawks are 6-5 in conference games. Miami (OH) averages 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and RedHawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Jenna Batsch is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Enjulina Gonzalez is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Maya Chandler is averaging 12.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.