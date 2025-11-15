Kent State Golden Flashes face the Cleveland State Vikings

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -8.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Cleveland State in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Kent State went 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Flashes shot 43.6% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland State went 23-13 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Vikings averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.4% from behind the arc last season.

