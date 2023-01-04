dayton-daily-news logo
Kent State knocks off Western Michigan 80-72 in a MAC opener

Jalen Sullinger scored 18 points off of the bench to lead the Kent State Golden Flashes over the Western Michigan Broncos 80-72 on Tuesday night

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger led Kent State past Western Michigan on Tuesday night with 18 points off of the bench in an 80-72 victory in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Sullinger shot 6 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Golden Flashes (11-3). VonCameron Davis scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Giovanni Santiago was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tray Maddox Jr. led the way for the Broncos (4-10) with 18 points, five assists and two steals. Markeese Hastings added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Western Michigan. Tafari Simms also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

