Kent State looks for home win vs Akron

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Danny Pippen, Mike Nuga and Justyn Hamilton have combined to account for 59 percent of Kent State's scoring this season. For Akron, Loren Cristian Jackson, Jermaine Marshall and Camron Reece have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's total scoring.LEAPING FOR LOREN CRISTIAN: Jackson has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked first among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent. The Golden Flashes have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.