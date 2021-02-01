Kent State looks for home win vs Miami

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Danny Pippen has had his hand in 43 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-4 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The RedHawks are 6-0 when converting on at least 76.2 percent of its free throws and 2-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Kent State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 75.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.4 percent. The Golden Flashes have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com