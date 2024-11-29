Kent State plays Colorado State

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Kent State square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Golden Flashes are 4-3 in non-conference play. Kent State leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Bridget Dunn leads the Golden Flashes with 9.4 rebounds.

The Rams are 5-2 in non-conference play. Colorado State ranks second in the MWC with 15.7 assists per game led by Emma Ronsiek averaging 3.6.

Kent State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Kent State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 12.3 points.

Ronsiek is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.