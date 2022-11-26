Kent State rallies to beat Buffalo 30-27 in OT

Kent State (5-6, 4-3 Mid-American) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on consecutive drives to knot the score at 24-24 to force the extra session.

Each drive took 12 plays, the first 80 yards and the second 76. Ja’Shaun Poke's 10-yard scoring run on fourth-and-4 reduced the Golden Flashes' deficit to 24-17. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Marquez Cooper ran it in from the 2 to force overtime.