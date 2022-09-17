BreakingNews
Thousands participate in 26th annual U.S. Air Force Marathon events
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kent State rolls 63-10 over LIU for first win of season

news
1 hour ago
Collin Schlee threw two touchdown passes, Marquez Cooper added two on the ground and Kent State scored 28 second-quarter points on its way to its first victory of the season, 63-10 over Long Island

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Collin Schlee threw two touchdown passes, Marquez Cooper added two on the ground and Kent State scored 28 second-quarter points on its way to its first victory of the season, 63-10 over Long Island on Saturday.

Schlee's 50-yard strike to Devontez Walker in the end zone started the scoring. The Sharks tied it on a 50-yard touchdown pass play from Derek Green to Owen Glascoe. Kent State's 28-point second quarter followed, including Gavin Garcia's punt block that J.B. Awolowo returned 34 yards for a 35-10 halftime lead.

Schlee threw for 199 yards on 10-of-12 passing.

Green was 14-of-18 passing for 172 yards with Glascoe making five catches for 101 yards for the Sharks (0-3).

The Golden Flashes (1-2) opened with losses to then-No. 7 Oklahoma and Washington and play at top-ranked Georgia next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

In Other News
1
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
2
Pike County murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
3
Man flown to hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station
4
Military Women’s Memorial honors 99-year-old Hamilton woman as ‘Living...
5
Some begin Christmas shopping in September to avoid shortages, delays
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top