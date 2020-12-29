Kent State shooting survivor Alan Canfora dies at 71

The shootings marked a turning of the tide in popular opposition to the war.

Canfora was raised in Barberton, Ohio, and was a member of Students for a Democratic Society, a national left-wing organization. He protested the Vietnam War twice in Washington, and in 1969 was part of the SDS group that confronted Kent State police with anti-war demands.

Canfora said the death of a classmate, Bill Caldwell, in Vietnam in April 1970 fueled his anger over the war.

Canfora was a founding member of the May 4th Task Force, served as a Summit County Elections commissioner for several decades, led the Barberton Democratic Party, and has been the director of the Akron Law Library since 2011.