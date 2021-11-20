Kent State shuts out Akron 38-0

The win for the Golden Flashes (6-5, 5-2) sets up a home showdown with Miami (Ohio), also 5-2, for the Mid-American Conference East title in a regular-season final next Saturday.

Crum had 104 yards and his two rushing scores by halftime. He ran for a pair of 10-yard touchdowns and Bryan Bradford added a 29-yarder in the second quarter when the Golden Flashes scored 22 points to lead 29-0.