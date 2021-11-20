dayton-daily-news logo
Kent State shuts out Akron 38-0

Dustin Crum ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kent State defeated Akron 38-0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Dustin Crum ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Kent State defeated Akron 38-0 on Saturday.

The win for the Golden Flashes (6-5, 5-2) sets up a home showdown with Miami (Ohio), also 5-2, for the Mid-American Conference East title in a regular-season final next Saturday.

Crum had 104 yards and his two rushing scores by halftime. He ran for a pair of 10-yard touchdowns and Bryan Bradford added a 29-yarder in the second quarter when the Golden Flashes scored 22 points to lead 29-0.

Marquez Cooper had 25 carries for 135 yards and a score for Kent State, which came into the game with the MAC's top offense, averaging 37 points per game and nearly 500 yards offense. Against the Zips (2-9, 1-6), they had 495 yards offense, 410 on the ground.

It was the first shutout for Kent State since 2009 and the first on the road since 1974.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

