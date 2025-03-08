Kent State takes on Toledo after Batsch's 25-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Toledo after Jenna Batsch scored 25 points in Kent State's 84-61 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes are 11-3 in home games. Kent State ranks fifth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Rockets have gone 13-4 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks fifth in the MAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammi Mikonovwicz averaging 4.6.

Kent State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Kent State gives up.

The Golden Flashes and Rockets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridget Dunn is averaging 8.1 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Batsch is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mikonovwicz is averaging 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kendall Carruthers is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

