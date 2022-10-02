Kent State tops Ohio in overtime 31-24

After Kent State (2-3, 1-0) had a 47-yard field-goal attempt blocked to finish a wild final four minutes of regulation, Cephas made a catch and struggled through several defenders to reach the Ohio 1-yard line on the first play of overtime. It took three plays before Cooper scored.

Ohio (2-3, 0-1) reached the 5-yard line on its overtime possession but three straight incompletions ended the Bobcats' bid.