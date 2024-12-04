Kent State visits Dickerson and Niagara

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Kent State after Marlie Dickerson scored 21 points in Niagara's 81-60 win against the Bloomsburg (PA) Huskies.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-1 in home games. Niagara is 1-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Flashes are 0-2 on the road. Kent State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

Niagara scores 61.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 63.4 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Niagara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Purple Eagles.

Mya Babbitt is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.