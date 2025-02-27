Kent State visits Johnson and Akron

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Kent State after Tavari Johnson scored 21 points in Akron's 87-82 victory against the Ball State Cardinals.

The Zips are 14-0 on their home court. Akron leads the MAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 4.8.

The Golden Flashes are 9-6 in MAC play. Kent State is eighth in the MAC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Akron averages 83.7 points, 16.0 more per game than the 67.7 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okonkwo is averaging 7.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Zips. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

VonCameron Davis is averaging 15.5 points for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

